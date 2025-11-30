Pabitra Margherita Praises Assam Govt's Decisions on Land Rights and Tribal Status

Tinsukia: Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita hailed the Assam government's two landmark decisions-providing land rights to tea garden workers and granting Scheduled Tribe status to six Assamese communities a function here on November 30.
Speaking to media persons, during the inauguration of the Tinsukia District Journalists' Association's new office at Borguri, he said that these long-cherished public aspirations have finally been fulfilled after decades of struggle.
Margherita added that for 200 years, tea garden workers brought to Assam during the British era have faced relentless neglect and hardship. “Now, they will finally become rightful landowners. Over 3 lakh workers will benefit. This is a historic and emotional moment,” he said
Furthermore, the Union Minister gave full credit to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led government for ensuring justice was delivered to the community. He states that another major step towards long-pending socio-political recognition was the grant of ST status to six indigenous communities.
The day also marked a memorable milestone for the Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association as it celebrated its 51st Foundation Day along with the inauguration of its newly constructed office building. The building, constructed at a cost of ₹25 lakh, was financed through the MP Local Area Development Fund provided by Margherita himself.
The traditional rituals launched the programme, followed by the flag hoisting by the District President Dr. Rishi Das. A special homage to the deceased members of the press fraternity was led by senior journalist Himen Bhattacharyya. Moreover, special homage to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and singer Zubeen Garg was inaugurated by senior journalist Amulya Khataniar with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.
The office was inaugurated by Margherita in the presence of several dignitaries, including Tinsukia Zilla Parishad President Bhadeshwar Moran, retired ADC Yogesh Barua, Municipal Board Chairman Pulak Chetia, and Motok Development Council Chairman Saroj Gohain.
The association also organised an interactive session on its foundation day, where views were exchanged by senior and young journalists on the media's responsibility in strengthening democracy and safeguarding public interest.