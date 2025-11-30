Pabitra Margherita Praises Assam Govt's Decisions on Land Rights and Tribal Status

Margherita added that for 200 years, tea garden workers brought to Assam during the British era have faced relentless neglect and hardship. “Now, they will finally become rightful landowners. Over 3 lakh workers will benefit. This is a historic and emotional moment,” he said

Furthermore, the Union Minister gave full credit to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led government for ensuring justice was delivered to the community. He states that another major step towards long-pending socio-political recognition was the grant of ST status to six indigenous communities.

The day also marked a memorable milestone for the Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association as it celebrated its 51st Foundation Day along with the inauguration of its newly constructed office building. The building, constructed at a cost of ₹25 lakh, was financed through the MP Local Area Development Fund provided by Margherita himself.