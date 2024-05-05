Veteran journalist Upen Chandra Deka’s book ‘Emergency’ launched

MORIGAON: Morigaon District Commissioner Devashis Sarma inaugurated a book titled ‘Emergency’, which records the autobiographic experience of passing 13 months in jail by a veteran journalist Upen Chandra Deka during 1975 ‘Emergency’ in India.

The book was inaugurated at the DC office in a solemn ambience on Saturday morning. In his speech, the Morigaon DC appreciated the tireless efforts of the author of the book, who is veteran journalist Upen Chandra Deka himself. He also expressed the hope to receive such valuable books from him in the coming days.

The inauguration programme was also attended by Morigaon District Journalists Association President, Birinchi Kumar Sharma, former President Jagdish Nath, publisher of the book Neelima Sharma and senior citizens Cheniram Deka, Gambhir Medhi, Ahadullah Hazarika along with many other dignitaries. Upen Chandra Deka who published five valuable books. He recalled some memories of the Emergency period in India in the meeting.

