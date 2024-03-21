Nalbari: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attends convocation of Kumar Bhaskar Varma University

Nalbari: The second convocation of Kumar Bhaskar Varma University of Sanskrit and Ancient Studies was successfully held at the District Library Hall, Nalbari district on Wednesday. The Governor of Assam and Acharya of Kumar Bhaskar Varma University of Sanskrit and Ancient Studies Gulab Chand Kataria conferred M.Phil on 11 students who passed M.Phil in 2020-22 and 2021-2 degree and 431 students were awarded postgraduate degrees. The best postgraduates of each department of the university were awarded gold medals at the function. In addition, two talented students from economically backward families of the five-year integrated postgraduate course in Sanskrit were awarded ‘Dhruvanarayan and Makhani Goswami Scholarships’ with a financial assistance.

A total of 11 students including six students from the Education Department, two students from the Sanskrit Literature Department, one from the Vedic Sanskrit Department, one from the Philosophy Department and one from the Political Science Department were awarded M.Sc. Phil. degree.

The event was attended by Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka, District Superintendent of Police Supriya Das, Vice-Chancellor Dr.Prahlad Joshi and Registrar Dr. Madan Chandra Boro as the chief guest, all the honourable members of the Executive Council and Academic Council of the University respectively - Professor Mukta Biswas, Dr.Nakul Chandra Deka, Hari Narayan Das, Professor Sudeshna Bhattacharya. His Excellency, the Governor delivered a speech on the role played by Sanskrit language in India from ancient times till date He urged the students to study the glory of India’s past and wished all the graduates of the university for their future lives.

In his speech, Chamu Krishna gave a beautiful speech on the future role of Sanskrit language in India and the importance of Sanskrit by quoting Indian language, literature, philosophy and heritage He also asked the students to use Sanskrit education not only to earn a reliable livelihood but also to fulfil social responsibilities on a wider scale. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr.Prahlad Joshi delivered the welcome speech.

