Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurates wedding hall & guest house at Morigaon town

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Minister of Water Resources, Information & Public Relations and Social Justice & Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, inaugurated a three-storeyed wedding hall & guest house (Apsara Bibah Bhawan Aru Atithi Xala) at Morigaon town on Sunday. The three-storeyed wedding hall was constructed at a cost of Rs 61.50 lakh under the Morigaon Zilla Parishad’s fund.

Speaking at the inauguration, the minister said that the people of Jagiroad had witnessed a lot of development work under the aegis of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said, “I work not only for my own constituency Jagiroad but also for Morigaon and Laharighat constituencies. The 7.5-km long road & embankment at Jagiroad and Laharighat is a great proof. The long embankment has been protecting Jagiroad, Morigaon, and Laharighat from floods since its completion in 2023.

He also said that the Morigaon Zilla Parishad would provide ‘rent-free’ stay for the brides under BPL for five days in a month for organizing their wedding ceremonies at the marriage hall and guest house.

Earlier, the Chairperson of MZP, Pranati Kalita, delivered the welcome address in the inauguration programme. Thereafter, the CEO of MZP, Ananta Kr Gogoi, spoke on the importance and need of the building at length. The programme was attended by MLA Ramakanta Deuri, BJP President Ramprasad Sarkar, ex-CEM of TAC Paban Manta, VC of MZP, ZPCs, AP members, and officials of MZP.

