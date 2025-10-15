Pijush Hazarika lays foundation stone for Zubeen Garg’s statue in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Minister of State for Information & Public Relation and Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika, on Tuesday took part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a 25-foot tall statue of heartthrob Zubeen Garg on the bank of the historic Charon Beel, Oujari, Morigaon.

“The sudden demise of the beloved singer is an irreparable loss to the Assamese cultural society. The loss of the great singer Zubeen Garg has made people from all walks of life upset,” said the Minister while taking part in the programme held on the occasion of the second day of the 37th district day celebration programme.

To commemorate him forever, a bronze statue measuring 15 feet in height on a pedestal measuring 10 feet (total 25 feet) is to be built inside the park with TAC funds. Besides, in keeping with the celebration of the 37th district day, five hundred saplings of the ceylon ironwood tree were planted near the Charon Bell.

The programme was also attended by MLA Ramakanta Deuri, DIstrict Commissioner Anamika Tiwari, CEO of MZP Ananta Gogoi, Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kr Das, CDCs, ADCs, Cos, and heads of offices.

