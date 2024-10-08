Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass Distributes First Instalment of Financial Aid Under Nijut Moina Scheme in Pathsala

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: After Assam government launched ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme to prevent child marriage, Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass distributed financial aid of the first instalment under Nijut Moina scheme at ‘Bhagawati Khetra’ in Pathsala. The scheme is to provide monetary benefits to girl students every month in order to put an end to child marriages.

During the meeting Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “Earlier, some girls were not sent to colleges and kept at home only to be married off early. From now on, girls should be educated, they should complete degree before getting married.”

He also said, “There are many families in my constituency that can pay their daughter only Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,250, 2,500 a month for the expenses of studying in the institution. But now at least such economically backward meritorious students do not have to leave their studies.”

“In Bajali Assembly Constituency, 2,497 students received financial aid of ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme.” He added. This scheme will be awarded to around 10 lakh girls across Assam. Girls who are studying in HS, graduation and post-graduation level to get government’s financial support.

After the meeting a student said, “I want to thank Assam government for providing us with this help. With this financial aid, we can buy books to study.” The students express happiness for the government decision. In the programme the officials of Bajali district administration, BJP workers including the students of various institutions were present.

