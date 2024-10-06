Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated Bilasipara co-district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister of general administration, Government of Assam has inaugurated Bilasipara co-district on Friday by cutting the red tape. The minister was received by cultural troupes. A general meeting was held in this connection. The meeting was addressed by Dibakar Nath, District Commissioner, Dhubri and by Ranit Das, minister GAD, Government of Assam. The speakers thanked the people of Bilasipara and requested the people to co-operate with the administration. The meeting ended with vote of thanks from the chair.

