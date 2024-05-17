Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region launched Swachhata Pakhwada towards promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability

LAKHIMPUR: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has taken a significant step towards promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability with the launch of Swachhata Pakhwada. The event commenced on Thursday at Vigyan Bhawan (Annexe), New Delhi, and will run from May 16 to May 31.

During the inaugural ceremony, MDoNER team took the Swachhata Pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards cleanliness activities and spreading the message of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Led by the Secretary, MDoNER, the pledge emphasized the adoption of best cleanliness practices in all aspects of life.

MDoNER secretary stressed the importance of making Swachhata initiatives sustainable throughout the year. He urged all staff members to actively participate and implement cleanliness practices throughout the year.

As part of Swachhata Pakhwada, various activities will be undertaken, including community awareness programmes on eco-friendly initiatives, discouraging the use of plastics, waste management, plantation drives, and street plays (Nukkad Natak).

Throughout the duration of the Pakhwada, MDoNER & Its Organisations will conduct regular cleanliness inspections across all its divisions and surrounding office premises to ensure proper sanitation and record management. Additionally, a cleanliness drive and voluntary clean-up activities (Shramdan) will be organized to maintain the cleanliness of Vigyan Bhawan (Annexe) and its surroundings. Swachhata Pakhwada reflects MDoNER’s commitment to promoting Swachh Bharat, not only within the organization but also in the wider community.

