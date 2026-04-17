Minor dies by suicide in Rangia after alleged rape; father on the run

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: In a shameful incident, a minor girl committed suicide allegedly after being raped by her own father. The incident occurred at the Kawli Tarungaon village under the Bagsha district on Tuesday.

According to the mother of the 13-year-old victim of class VII, the family, which also includes a son, were residing at Rangia in a rented house. Her husband Dulal Mondal owns a motor garage in Kumarikata, while she worked as a maid for their livelihood.

She said that her husband took the girl to Kawli with him on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, and allegedly raped his own daughter. The victim informed her mother about the incidents over the phone.

The next day, the victim girl returned to Rangia and took the extreme step in their house, leaving a suicide note where she wrote that her father had sexually harassed her for years.

On Thursday, the mother filed an FIR at the Rangia police station. Premankur Hazarika, OC of Rangia PS, has started an operation to nab the accused, who is absconding.

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