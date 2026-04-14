Rangia gamocha by Gramya Bikash Manch artisans sees strong Bihu market demand

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The local artisans of the Gramya Vikas Manch, a leading voluntary organization in the state, have set a record by producing about 5,000 gamochas during the Bihu season. The artisans working under Gramya Bikash Manch are producing gamochas, bihuwans, eri chadars, dokhnas (traditional Dress of Bodo women), mekhela-chadors (traditional dress of Assamese women), etc., with financial assistance from the State Bank of India (SBI).

These products have captured the local markets during the Bihu season.

The artisans are also aiming for foreign markets by participating in textile fairs held outside Assam.

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