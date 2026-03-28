Minor girl escapes abduction bid in Gaurisagar, police launch probe

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A 15-year-old girl miraculously escaped from human traffickers on Friday evening at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district, under the Gaurisagar police station. According to reports, the girl was walking home when two unidentified youths in a black car sprayed anaesthetics on her face and abducted her from a secluded place on the Dikhowmukh river embankment. She escaped from the car while it stopped on the Gaurisagar-Konwerpur linked bridge, and the traffickers got down to urinate. The girl ran home and later told mediapersons that three other adolescent girls were in the car. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

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