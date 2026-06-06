Minor Girl Escapes Rape Attempt, Accused Teacher Arrested in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation prevailed in and around the Hokajan area of Sootea due to an attempt to rape a minor girl by an elderly man. According to information, two minor girls of Robrani village of Hokajan in the northern part of Sootea and their neighbours visited the house of one Lachit Bora (57 years), a private school teacher, to collect litchi from his yard on Friday afternoon. Lachit Bora allegedly tried to rape one of the minor girls (aged 11 years). The other minor girl made a hue and cry, after which the accused let the victim go. Based on the FIR lodged by the family members of the victim, Sootea police apprehended the accused immediately.

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