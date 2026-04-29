Pathsala sets benchmark in Higher Secondary 2026 with outstanding 100% pass rate

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: In a shining example of dedication, discipline, and academic excellence, Pathsala has witnessed a moment of pride as one of its leading institutions sets a benchmark for success in higher secondary education. K.K. Handiqui Senior Secondary School has achieved a remarkable academic milestone by securing a 100% pass rate in both Science and Arts streams in the H.S. Final Examination 2026.

According to the official results released by the institution, a total of 217 students appeared in the Science stream, out of which 192 secured First Division and 25 obtained Second Division, with no failures recorded. Similarly, in the Arts stream, 152 students appeared, with 135 achieving First Division and 17 securing Second Division, again marking a complete pass percentage.

Meanwhile, Pathsala Sikshapith Sr. Secondary College has also delivered an impressive performance in the H.S. Final Examination 2026. As per the result sheet, in the Science stream, 119 students appeared, with 111 securing First Division and 8 obtaining Second Division, maintaining a 100% pass rate. In the Arts stream, 89 students appeared, of which 74 achieved First Division, 14 secured Second Division, and 1 obtained Third Division, again ensuring complete success.

Also Read: Adarsha Vidyapith, Bholaguri Records 100% Pass Rate in Higher Secondary finals