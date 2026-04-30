MIRZA: Wild elephant smashes homes in Palasbari, triggers panic in village

A CORRESPONDENT

MIRZA: Panic gripped residents of Bikrampur village under the Palasbari constituency last night after a wild elephant went on a rampage, damaging several houses and causing significant loss of property. The elephant, believed to have strayed into the human settlement in search of food, broke into multiple households and devoured stored paddy and rice, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

According to local sources, the marauding elephant created chaos for hours, smashing boundary walls and entering residential compounds. In one such incident, the animal broke a concrete boundary wall and entered a house, where it pulled out a sack of pig feed and consumed it, scattering the rest across the area.

“A huge wild elephant just broke our concrete boundary wall and ransacked everything. It took out a sack of pig feed from inside the house, ate some of it, and scattered the rest,” said Nirendra Prasad Rabha, a local resident of the area, recounting the terrifying experience.

Villagers have expressed strong resentment against the Forest Department, alleging complete inaction despite repeated incidents of elephant intrusion in the region. They claim that no preventive or protective measures have been taken, leaving them vulnerable to such frequent wildlife attacks.

On the other hand, there has been a series of recent elephant intrusions reported from the South Kamrup region, including areas along the Assam–Meghalaya border and nearby rural belts. These repeated cases point towards an escalating human-elephant conflict in the region, largely driven by habitat loss, shrinking forest cover, and scarcity of food inside forests, forcing elephants to venture into human settlements.

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