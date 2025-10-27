Temple Thefts Shake Kokrajhar; Devotees Wake up to Destruction at Kali Shrines

Kokrajhar: A joint theft took place targeting two Kali shrines in the city, precisely at Pathorghay and Bidhanpally Kali Temple, late yesterday. The thieves managed to loot valuables worth Rs 3 lakhs. Gold and silver ornaments, including chains and anklets, were found missing from the idol at Pathorghat.

However, the bid at the Bidhanpally was foiled with no major loss. No important items reported missing. Police promptly arrived at the places early this morning to probe the incident. Police visited both sites and have begun an investigation.

Residents are now urging the strengthening of the security at the sacred sites. People have raised their concerns about the increasing thefts in the city. They demand justice, stressing that more than monetary value, it is the breach of trust and violation of cultural sanctity.