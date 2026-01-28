Miscreants poison Kalioni river to catch fish; ‘Silghoriya’ among species killed

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: 'Silghoriya' is a species of fish that is not easily available. This fish is found only in a few rivers of Assam. One such river is the Kalioni, which originates from the Karbi Hills, flows along the Golaghat border, and finally merges with the Dhansiri near Numaligarh. Among the tributaries of the Dhansiri, the Kalioni is known as a fast-flowing river with clean water.

In the Numaligarh fringe areas, miscreants reportedly poured poison into the river, following which fish was collected from early morning on Tuesday. Among them was the rare Silghoriya fish.

Across Assam, this fish is found nowhere else except in a few hilly rivers, which is why it holds special significance. Moreover, some people claim that this fish has several health benefits.

The fish is called Silghoriya because it lives in the crevices of rocks in hilly streams. When the water level drops during the dry season, the fish descends from the hills. However, while the demand for this fish in Assam's markets has been steadily increasing, little importance has been given to its conservation.

Earlier, this fish was found in large numbers in this river, but at present people have to search extensively to find it. In terms of size, Silghoriya weighing one and a half to two kilograms were once commonly found, but now, only small sizes are available, according to some fishermen.

If the concerned authorities fail to take timely and appropriate steps for the conservation of this rare species, some conscious citizens fear that one day the story of the Silghoriya fish may be confined to the pages of history.

