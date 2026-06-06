Armed Assault Leaves Three Dead in Manipur; Houses Set Ablaze

IMPHAL: At least three people, including a woman, were killed after unidentified armed assailants attacked a tribal-inhabited village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday, officials said.

A police official said that armed cadres belonging to an unidentified group launched an attack on Loibol Khullen village. The assault was met with retaliation by another armed group, triggering a fierce exchange of fire between the rival factions that lasted for nearly half an hour.

Three villagers, including a woman, were killed during the crossfire. The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, his wife Tinmary Haokip, and Jangminlal Haokip.

Following the incident, panic-stricken residents fled their homes and took shelter in nearby forested areas to escape the violence, the official said. At least seven houses were reduced to ashes in the attack, while substantial damage was also inflicted on civilian properties in the village.

Additional security forces led by senior officials have rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to nab the perpetrators.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribal community in the state, strongly condemned the attack and demanded an immediate investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

In a statement, KIM Secretary (Information and Publicity) Janghaolun Haokip said that the deliberate killing of innocent people and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constituted a grave violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians and the destruction of homes can never be justified under any circumstances. KIM extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expresses its unwavering solidarity with the affected residents of Loibol Khullen village," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, asserted that the deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians is completely unacceptable and that the government will not spare those responsible for such barbaric acts.

Condemning the killing, the Chief Minister directed the state police and central security agencies to immediately identify and apprehend the perpetrators. (IANS)

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