OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A district-level social audit of the PM POSHAN Scheme for the financial year 2026-27, covering the social audit period 2025-26 for 24 schools, was held on Saturday at the New Conference Hall, Office of the District Commissioner, Tezpur, Sonitpur.

During the proceedings, the audit panel thoroughly scrutinised the anomalies and observations highlighted during the social audit process. The panel also examined and verified the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) submitted by the concerned authorities to assess the status of compliance and corrective measures undertaken. Based on the findings and discussions, the panel suggested necessary measures and recommendations to address the identified issues and further strengthen the implementation of the scheme.

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