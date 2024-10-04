Two Youths Stage 12-Hour Hunger Strike in Sivasagar Demanding Repairs for NH-37

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A 12-hour hunger strike was staged by two socially conscious youths in Bhatiapar on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district on Wednesday demanding immediate repair of NH-37 from Jhanji Bridge to Demow. The youths are Abinash (Jadumoni) Sarmah and Madhab Das.

The NH-37 Jhanji to Demow section was previously renovated to a four-lane highway in 2015 by the Ministry of National Highways. But 50% of the work is still unfinished even after nine years. The 37th National Highway has been expanded to four-lane road. One after another contractor in the name of construction has been excavating the NH and looting crores of rupees . The construction of the four-lane road has been stalled for the past year but has been resumed for some time. However, the contractors have been involved in controversy in the name of various irregularities.

Frequently occurred accidents on the NH-37 from Jhanji to Bhatiapar due to deplorable condition of NH-37. Many people have lost their lives due to the poor condition of the highway in recent days. NH-37, about two kilometers from Bhatiapar to Ruphimukh, is in a very dangerous condition. The NHIDCL was frequently asked to take the appropriate action by the locals, but they refused to listen. Youths ended their hunger strike in the afternoon and threatened to block the highway if repairs were not made quickly.

