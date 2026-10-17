Mizoram Strawberry Farmer Honoured by UN FAO in Rome

Mari ZT Lalrithangi, a 35-year-old teacher-turned-strawberry farmer from Sangau village in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, was officially honoured at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters during the World Food Forum.

Recognized as one of the "FAO 100 Women Heroes in Agrifood Systems and Rural Development," she is one of only two Indian women to receive this global distinction marking the International Year of Women Farmers 2026.

Lalrithangi was celebrated for transforming a small fruit cultivation experiment near the Myanmar border into a thriving, profitable livelihood. Her enterprise has expanded beyond fresh produce to include value-added products like locally crafted strawberry wine, significantly boosting the rural economy.

Following the international event in Italy, the Mizoram Horticulture Department announced an upcoming state-level felicitation program to formally celebrate her achievement back home.

Officials noted that her success serves as a blueprint for sustainable border-area agriculture.

Lalrithangi shared that she hopes her journey inspires youth and women across Northeast India to view agrifood systems as a highly viable, modern career path rather than a traditional last resort.