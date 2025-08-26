MLA Chandan Boro inaugurates Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) office at Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) continues to witness an upswing in public support in the Rowta constituency, with increasing numbers of people voluntarily joining the party each day. The development reflects the growing organizational strength of the party in the area, as supporters extend their allegiance to Mazbat MLA Chandan Boro.

In a significant boost, the BPF sub-office at Saikia Chuburi in Orang was formally inaugurated on August 24 by Chandan Boro, MLA of the 47 Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency. The inauguration marked a moment of enthusiasm as 200 people joined the BPF, expressing their faith in the party’s principles and ideology.

The event turned into a large public gathering, with over 500 participants in attendance. Prominent BPF leaders including Bhaskar Kachari, Nandan Dey, Naba Jyoti Kurmi, Montu Das, and Benu Adhikari (General Secretary of the Pasnoi Cherfang Block Committee) were present, along with several office bearers, party workers, and supporters.

Also Read: Around 200 citizens join Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in No. 1 Darrang Borjhar village

Also Watch: