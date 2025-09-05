MLA Durga Das Boro inaugurated BPF Election Office in Kalaigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Ahead of the upcoming 5th Bodoland General Election, a new election office of BPF (Bodoland People’s Front) at Kalaigaon was inaugurated on Thursday, which will campaign for Mudwibari Territorial Constituency on behalf of BPF candidate Jagadish Sarkar. The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Durga Das Boro along with other leaders. Addressing the party workers, MLA Boro said that no development had been made during the term under the Pramod Boro-led government.

MLA Boro asserted that the BPF would get more than 20 seats in the forthcoming polls. He said, “If BPF is voted to power, it will establish a mini secretariat house in Udalguri and a medical college in Udalguri. Meanwhile, several leaders from the UPPL and BJP joined the BPF at its new election office on Thursday.

