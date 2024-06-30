MLA Lawrence Islary Lays Foundation Stone for Gwjwnsri Gorai Rural Haat in Ultapani

KOKRAJHAR: To facilitate basic infrastructures for the local vendors, farmers, entrepreneurs and small traders along Indo-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) took initiative for construction of a rural market shed in remote Ultapani along Bhutan border. The foundation stone of Gwjwnsri Gorai Rural Haat funded by the NABARD, Assam Regional Office was laid by the MLA of Kokrajhar (East) Lawrence Islary on Friday in the presence of Kuntal Purkayastha, DDM of NABARD, Kokrajhar, Pramod Kumar Thakur, LDM of UCO Bank, Kokrajhar, officials of the project implementing agency- ‘Green Leaf’ and members of Gwjwnsri Gorai Bazar Development Committee.

In his address on the occasion, MLA Lawrence Islary thanked NABARD for sanctioning the project ‘Gwjwnsri Gorai Rural Haat’ at Ultapani under Kokrajhar Development Block. He said after completion of the construction of rural haat, the market shed would provide a good platform to the rural farmers and vendors to sell their products and would provide protection from scorching heat of summer and from rain during the monsoon season. He also said the market shed would benefit people from 17-18 villages residing near the project area. He lauded NABARD for undertaking such an initiative for the benefit of the rural people.

Kuntal Purkayastha, DDM of NABARD, Kokrajhar told that the project for the construction of new rural haat in an area of 150 sq. metre was sanctioned by the NABARD Assam Regional Office, Guwahati to ‘Green Leaf’ NGO, being the project implementing agency (PIA) based in Kokrajhar on March 15 with financial assistance of Rs. 15 lakhs. Under the project, the rural haat will consist of a raised platform with tubular structure, toilet facility, sanitary and water supply. The main aim is to facilitate the marketing of vegetables, fruits, meat, fish etc. for the women vendors, farmers, producers, SHGs etc. of the nearby villages. Further, the international border of Bhutan- Serpang gate being only 7-8 km from the market area and 3-4 km adjacent to a famous picnic spot- ‘Saralpara’ it is expected that many local tourists visiting Indo-Bhutan border places would be visiting the market resulting in high income of the beneficiaries. As informed by the PIA, the construction is expected to complete within the next four months, following which it would be handed over to Gwjwnsri Gorai Bazar Development Committee.

