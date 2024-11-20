MLA Lawrence Islary lays foundation stone of Tribal Rest House at Patharghat in Kokrajhar town

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Tribal Rest House at Patharghat in Kokrajhar town on Tuesday in the presence of leaders of the Tribal Sangha.

The G+2 structure, estimated at an amount of Rs. 2 crore, would be funded by the Department of Tribal Affairs (P) under Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India. The land for the rest house was allocated to the Kokrajhar District Tribal Sangha by the Bodoland Territorial Council. The Tribal Rest House will include facilities such as an office, a conference hall, a VIP guest room, and several stay rooms. The project is expected to be completed within one and a half years.

MLA Lawrence Islary emphasized that the new tribal rest house will greatly benefit the visitors to Kokrajhar, providing much-needed accommodations for tribal guests and dignitaries. The members of Kokrajhar Tribal Sangha extended thanks to the government of BTR for allotting a plot of land for the construction of tribal rest and said the Kokrajhar district All Assam Tribal Sangha had no suitable office to run the organization and they have been running their temporary office at the office of the Plains Tribal Council of Assam situated near Mwiderkhoro in Kokrajhar town over the years. After completion of the tribal guest house-cum-office, it will streamline the working environment for the organization, they added.

