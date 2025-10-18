Prize distribution ceremony held by Anti-Ragging Cell of Kanoi College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Anti-Ragging Cell of Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi College (Autonomous) has been playing a special role in keeping the college ragging-free.

Every year, the college holds anti-ragging awareness meetings and celebrates Anti-Ragging Week. The students participated in various competitions organized by the anti-ragging cell such as slogan writing competitions, poster-making competitions, and performing street plays.

The winners of the online slogan writing and poster making competition were awarded prizes by the Principal of the college, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, on Friday. He praised the initiative taken by the Anti-Ragging Cell to awaken the hidden talents among the students.

The Principal further encouraged the students to employ anti-ragging preventive measures and get engaged in various constructive activities in society.

Jigyasa Koch from the Department of Anthropology won the special prize for creative online poster making competition. Tushar Gharphalia from the Department of Botany won first prize in the slogan writing competition, Bandita Padun from the Department of Philosophy won the second prize, and Angshuman Gogoi, a student of the English department, won the third prize.

Also Read: Night thefts shake Boko after two separate burglary incidents