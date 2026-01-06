MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurates BJP wall painting drive at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: As per the call of the state committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Naduar LAC BJP began the statewide wall painting campaign here at Jamugurihat on Monday. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika formally inaugurated the state BJP campaign in the presence of huge party workers at the mid-point of Jamugurihat by painting the party symbol. It was followed by a party workers meeting held at BJP party office located at Jamuguri Commercial Center wherein the incumbent MLA beat the election drum. Addressing the media, MLA Hazarika said that this time also the BJP would win more than one hundred seats in the state assembly election. Targeting the Congress party, MLA Hazarika said that it was spending time in spreading false propaganda. He added that the Congress party had no grass root organization and that the people would uproot it totally.

