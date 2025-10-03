ONGC Assam Asset conducts level-3 offshore mock drill in Lakuwa

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Assam Asset, in collaboration with the Sivasagar district administration, partners, and other stakeholders, conducted a Level-3 offshore mock drill on September 24. The drill was held at Well LKW#544Z / WOR SKP-160-1, located in the Mahon Deodhai village of Amalkhi Deosal,Lakuwa. The mock drill was conducted in the presence of ED-Asset Manager Bhaskar Choudhary and other officials. The drill demonstrated preparedness, response capabilities, and inter-agency coordination during emergency situations. Representatives from the district administration, Oil India Limited (OIL), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state fire services, and other partner agencies witnessed the exercise.

