Statues of 1942 Martyrs Bhibiram Bora and Manik Bora Unveiled at Kampur Kameswar Borthakur Middle School

NAGAON: The statues of Bhibiram Bora and Manik Bora, the prominent martyrs of 1942 Quit India Movement and freedom fighters were ceremonially unveiled by Dr Surya Kanta Hazarika, the president of Asom Sahitya Sabha and Dr Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya respectively at Kampur Kameswar Borthakur Middle School campus today.

Kampur unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad in association with Mukti Jujharu Smriti Raksha Samiti, Kampur and Nagarik Unnati Sadhani Manch, Guwahati under financial sponsorship of Star Cement installed both the statues of those two freedom fighters and martyrs who destroyed a passenger train carrying British forces near at Panikhaiti railway station.

Following the ceremonial unveiling ceremony, a public meeting was organized at Kampur Swaraj Bhavan. The meeting was inaugurated by former DIPRO official and scribe Gurmail Singh while Dr Surya Kanta Hazarika delivered the keynote speech in the event.

While addressing the occasion, Dr Hazarika asserted that unveiling of these two freedom fighters, the courage and patriotism of both martyrs would be ideal to the new generation of the greater areas of Kampur and urged the new generation to showcase their patriotism towards the nation. Dr Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of MSSV also underscored the courage and patriotism of both martyrs.

Senior police official Dr Nanda Singh Borkula also participated in the event as an special invitee and spoke on historic feedback on involvement of the people of the greater Kampur areas in country’s freedom movement. During the event, a souvenir titled ‘Swaraj Swakal’ was released by Dr Manju Laskar, the retired professor of Nowgong Girls’ College. Besides, ‘Nalghuli’ a special book penned by Dr Nanda Singh Borkula was also ceremonially released by Dr Surya Kanta Hazarika and Dr Mridul Hazarika.

