MoE Innovation Cell to Empower Young Innovators at GCU Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A three-day Regional Mentoring Session (RMS) on Innovation is scheduled to be held from February 4 to February 6 at Girijananda Chowdhury University in Azara. The intensive programme, organized by the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Innovation Cell in collaboration with NCERT and the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), is specifically designed for teachers and students of PM SHRI schools. The RMS programme serves as a strategic effort to nurture ideation, design thinking, and ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking, focusing on developing problem identification and solution-oriented skills in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Guwahati chapter is led by Nandajit Rabha, Nodal Centre Head from the MoE Innovation Cell, in coordination with the university’s Single Point of Contact (SPOC), Prof S Robert Ravi, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology. Throughout the session, participants will engage in specialized technical workshops conducted in collaboration with experts from the Wadhwani Foundation, a global non-profit dedicated to driving entrepreneurship and job creation. These experts will introduce educators and students to structured frameworks like the ‘Spark Quest’ and the D.I.S.R.U.P.T model, designed to guide them through the complexities of the innovation journey. The curriculum also includes foundational sessions on Design Thinking, AI in school innovation, and prototype development, complemented by a practical visit to the university’s Incubation Centre.

By transforming PM SHRI schools into hubs of creativity, this regional session aims to create a ripple effect where such exemplary institutions mentor neighbouring schools in the region. This collaborative ecosystem, supported by the MoE Innovation Cell and the Wadhwani Foundation, ensures that young innovators are equipped with the 21st-century skills necessary to turn classroom ideas into tangible, real-world solutions.

