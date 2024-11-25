Meghalaya: Me•Gong Festival In Garo Hills To Mesmerize Spectators With Entertainment And Adventure

TURA: The third edition of the Me•Gong Festival, which promises to be another amazing event with well-known headliners, mouthwatering food, and thrilling entertainment activities, has Garo Hills buzzing with excitement.

With the festival taking place from November 29 to 30 at the same special location as in past years—Baljek Airport in Jengjal, West Garo Hills—anticipation is already in the air.

The Me•Gong Festival, which takes its name from a flower, honours the lively way of life, rich culture, and unique customs of the Garo Hills region.

With both domestic and foreign talents scheduled to perform, the 2024 program is more impressive than ever. The well-known fusion/pop group Euphoria, rock icons Indus Creed, Swedish rock titans Europe, and multi-talented actor and DJ-producer Udita Goswami are the main acts.