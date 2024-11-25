Meghalaya: Me•Gong Festival In Garo Hills To Mesmerize Spectators With Entertainment And Adventure

TURA: The third edition of the Me•Gong Festival, which promises to be another amazing event with well-known headliners, mouthwatering food, and thrilling entertainment activities, has Garo Hills buzzing with excitement.
With the festival taking place from November 29 to 30 at the same special location as in past years—Baljek Airport in Jengjal, West Garo Hills—anticipation is already in the air.
The Me•Gong Festival, which takes its name from a flower, honours the lively way of life, rich culture, and unique customs of the Garo Hills region.
With both domestic and foreign talents scheduled to perform, the 2024 program is more impressive than ever. The well-known fusion/pop group Euphoria, rock icons Indus Creed, Swedish rock titans Europe, and multi-talented actor and DJ-producer Udita Goswami are the main acts.
But it doesn't end there. Over the course of two days, fans can anticipate amazing performances by local artists such as Da Suraka, the dynamic rock group Haystack Ladies, folk-fusion group Summersalt, and many more.
The Me•Gong Festival will also feature up-and-coming Garo Hills-based performers at the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) arena as part of its goal to support indigenous talent, giving local musicians a stage on which to perform.
With tickets starting at a reasonable Rs. 299, guests may enjoy a wide variety of attractions, including local craft booths, delicious food, exciting games, and hot air balloon flights.
Students can also take advantage of a special discount, since General Admission tickets are only Rs. 150. In Tura, Williamnagar, Resubelpara, and Baghmara, tickets are currently on sale. In order to receive the lower cost, students need to provide a legitimate ID.
Festival organisers have carefully set up sleeping areas inside the arena to handle the flood of guests, including those coming from Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya. As a result, visitors may enjoy the festival more easily without having to worry about lodging or transportation.
The Me•Gong Festival's parking and access have been thoughtfully designed to guarantee a seamless experience for every guest. To effectively handle both foot and vehicle traffic, several zones have been established, making it simple for people to find their way to the event.
In order to provide a secure and well-organised admission process, both General Admission (GA) and Superfan ticket holders will go from the airport entrance to the festival gate via clearly demarcated pedestrian and parking zones.
