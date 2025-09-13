Molestation charge sparks uproar in Goalpara college, student leader arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara police on Thursday arrested a union body Secretary of Goalpara College over a molestation charge filed by a female student of the same college.

The accused has been identified as Ikbal aka Firoz aka ‘W’ who is the Outdoor Game Secretary from the student organization NSUI and a student of BA third semester. The incident took place in a union body room during the college freshers’ social function.

Student organizations AASU, ABVP, and SMSS immediately raised a hue and cry and demanded stringent action. Later, the police came and controlled the situation by arresting the accused. The AASU, ABVP, and SMSS staged large scale demonstrations even on Friday at the college gate and demanded a permanent ban on NSUI inside the college campus.

Also Read: Violent Clash Over Ragging at Guwahati Institution, One Student Critical; Five Arrested

Also Watch: