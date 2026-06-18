Monsoon Rains Trigger Severe Waterlogging, Expose Dibrugarh’s Drainage Woes

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The season's first major monsoon spell brought life to a standstill in large parts of Dibrugarh on Wednesday, as an intense three-hour downpour triggered widespread waterlogging across the city and once again highlighted chronic deficiencies in its drainage infrastructure.

Rainfall that began around 7 am inundated nearly half of the city, affecting 11 out of Dibrugarh's 22 municipal wards. Major roads turned into temporary waterways, while residents in several localities were forced to navigate knee-deep water to carry out daily activities.

Among the worst-hit locations was Mancotta Road near the Thana Chariali Flyover, where overflowing drains left large stretches submerged. Traffic movement was severely disrupted on several key roads.

The impact extended beyond roads as floodwater entered residential areas in Graham Bazar, Khalihamari, West Milannagar, Jiban Phukan Nagar, Lachit Nagar, and Chowkidinghee. Residents in Santipara, Khaniagaon, Gangapara, Padum Nagar, Lakhi Nagar, and Guardpara reported water entering their homes, causing significant inconvenience and property damage.

According to Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) Commissioner-in-Charge Navas Das, the city received more than 100 mm of rainfall within a span of three hours, leading to the sudden accumulation of water.

"The exceptionally heavy rainfall overwhelmed the drainage system. High-capacity pumps have been deployed to channel excess water into the Brahmaputra, and we expect the situation to improve by the afternoon," Das stated.

However, residents blamed recurring waterlogging on years of inadequate drainage maintenance and unchecked accumulation of plastic waste. Many alleged that civic authorities had failed to undertake timely desilting and cleaning operations ahead of the monsoon season.

Particular concern has been raised over the condition of the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) Drain, the city's primary stormwater outlet designed to discharge rainwater into the Brahmaputra river. Locals claim that encroachments, silt deposits, plastic waste, and water hyacinth have significantly reduced the drain's carrying capacity, resulting in frequent overflows during heavy rainfall.

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