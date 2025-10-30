Month-long Sansad Khel Mahotsav to kick off in Dibrugarh from October 31

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The month-long Sansad Khel Mahotsav is set to be held in six constituencies of Dibrugarh and the games played at 11 different venues. Addressing a press conference, Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) President Niranjan Saikia said, "The Sansad Khel Mahotsav is a national sports festival and on October 31, 2025, it will be inaugurated in Dibrugarh and the games held across 11 venues of six constituencies of Dibrugarh. It has been organized in Assam and other parts of India, with a key focus on promoting sports and fitness among youth."

