Morigaon Civil Hospital gets NACO nod for Link Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Morigaon Civil Hospital has received approval from the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), Government of India, for the establishment of a Link Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, marking a major milestone in strengthening HIV care services in the district. With the establishment of the Link ART Centre, people living with HIV in Morigaon district will be able to access free, lifelong HIV treatment, regular health monitoring, counselling and referral services closer to their homes. The facility is expected to improve treatment adherence and ensure timely medical support for beneficiaries. Health officials stated that the approval would significantly enhance the district’s capacity to deliver comprehensive HIV care and support services. The initiative is also expected to contribute positively to the overall health and well-being of the community by ensuring accessible and uninterrupted treatment for those in need. The Assam State AIDS Control Society, is gearing up to provide these services to beneficiaries by imparting necessary technical training to district-level staff at the earliest.

Also Read: 10-bedded ICU for mothers and children inaugurated at Morigaon Civil Hospital