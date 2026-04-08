Morigaon Congress levels misconduct charges against two former leaders

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Morigaon Congress unit has strongly condemned defectors, former President of Morigaon Congress Party Bir Kumar Konwar and MP Pradyut Bordoloi, for allegedly defalcating a huge amount in the name of providing poll tickets to aspirants. In a press meet held at Morigaon Congress Bhawan on Tuesday, the unit’s president Swaban Dekaraja, Secretary Moidul Islam Khan, Organizing Secretary Simanta Hazarika, Vice-President Mahibur Rahman, Dharanidhar Buragohain, member Prafulla Bora, Deuti Medhi, and member of the Morigaon Municipal Board Sahnaz Khanam criticized the duo for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to overthrow the party in the district. They stated that the defection of Pradyut Bordoloi and Bir Kumar Konwar would not impact the party in a negative way but rather give the party’s workers strength. They alleged that Bir Kumar Konwar and Pradyut Bordoloi, after receiving money from various ticket aspirants, immediately left the Congress party and joined the BJP, fearing party discipline.

They also said that Bir Kumar Konwar had committed a huge financial scam during his tenure as the District Congress President and made unauthorized bank transactions.

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