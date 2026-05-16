Morigaon DC Anamika Tewari Takes Classes, Reviews Teaching at Silchang High School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: In a unique and hands-on initiative aimed to strengthen the quality of education in Morigaon district, District Commissioner Anamika Tewari on Friday visited Silchang High School, under Jagiroad co-district. The DC not only reviewed the academic environment but also stepped into the role of a teacher, personally conducting classes and interacting with students.

The visit was part of her ongoing effort to gain firsthand insight into the learning standards of students and the overall teaching atmosphere in government schools.

During her interaction with students, the District Commissioner encouraged them to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to their academic goals. Attending detailed discussions with teachers, Tewari issued a series of important directives aimed at ensuring quality education. She instructed teachers to complete lesson preparation at least one day prior to classroom teaching, emphasizing that effective planning is essential for meaningful learning outcomes.

To closely monitor students’ academic progress, she advised schools to conduct regular revision tests and adopt a more structured evaluation system. Stressing the importance of parental involvement, she directed schools to regularly invite parents for interaction and active participation in their children’s educational journey. She further instructed schools to effectively utilize WhatsApp groups for daily communication of homework assignments, academic updates, and other important information to parents. Highlighting the need for a healthy and productive learning environment, the District Commissioner remarked that strong and friendly relationships among teachers, students, and parents are key to building a successful academic ecosystem. She also pointed out that regular attendance and commitment of teachers directly influence students’ attendance, discipline, and overall academic performance.

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