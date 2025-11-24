Morigaon Delta Public School marks 9th foundation day with enthusiasm

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The 9th foundation day was celebrated by Morigaon Delta Public School (DPS) with pomp & gaiety at its school campus on Sunday. In conjunction with the celebration of the programme, a meeting was held which was presided over by the president of the managing committee of the school, Syam Das, in the presence of invited guests Advocate of HC Ajanta Talukdar, teacher of BEd College, Morigaon Imranu Jaman Sah, Secretary Pinku Nath, and Nijara Devi.

The students of DPS performed various programmes on the occasion of the foundation day.

