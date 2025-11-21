Sanmilita Ganashakti Asom Marks 20th Foundation Day; Plans to Field Candidates in 2026 Polls

Lakhimpur: The regional political party Sanmilita Ganashakti Asom observed its 20th Foundation Day on Thursday with day-long programmes across multiple locations in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts. The central event was organised at the Donyi-polo ground in Mingmang, Dhemaji, by the local branch committee, drawing participation from party workers, youth leaders, and community representatives.
The programme opened with the hoisting of the party flag and floral tributes, setting the tone for the occasion. Youth social worker Bhanu Pegu, addressing the gathering, stressed the need for the party to ensure that various welfare schemes launched by the government reach every eligible beneficiary. The event was coordinated by local youth leader and social worker Sanjib Milli, who oversaw the day’s proceedings.
The chief guest, Paramananda Chayengia, the Central President of Sanmilita Ganashakti Asom, delivered a detailed address on the party’s two-decade journey. He recalled that the organisation initially operated only in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Majuli, but over the years, it has expanded its presence to Tinsukia, Jorhat, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, and Biswanath districts. He said that this growth reflects the trust built by the party’s leaders and grassroots workers.
Chayengia highlighted the work of the Mising Autonomous Council, which is currently under Ganashakti’s leadership. He remarked that the development initiatives taken up by the Council have played an important role in strengthening public confidence and increasing the party’s popularity at the grassroots level.
Speaking about the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections, Chayengia confirmed that Sanmilita Ganashakti Asom will continue as a coalition partner of the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and the state. He added that the party is actively considering fielding its own candidates, though discussions with the BJP are still underway, and the specific constituencies have not yet been announced.
The day was also observed in Gogamukh, where a public meeting presided over by local committee president Padma Doley featured an address by senior MMK leader Ramakanta Paite. Other attendees included TMPK joint secretary Harichandra Kaman, Gogamukh Gaon Panchayat president Padmadhar Kaman, and senior workers Jitu Deka, Mukut Basumatary, Chitraranjan Changmai, and Deb Doley.
Similar programmes were organised at Ukhomati, Kochutoli, Dirpai Mohorikemp, Lotak, Naharbari, Madhyam Mingmang, Jayrampur, Nalbari, Bhebeli, Jiadhol, and several other locations, marking a widespread and enthusiastic celebration of the party's two decades of political journey.