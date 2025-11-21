Sanmilita Ganashakti Asom Marks 20th Foundation Day; Plans to Field Candidates in 2026 Polls

Lakhimpur: The regional political party Sanmilita Ganashakti Asom observed its 20th Foundation Day on Thursday with day-long programmes across multiple locations in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts. The central event was organised at the Donyi-polo ground in Mingmang, Dhemaji, by the local branch committee, drawing participation from party workers, youth leaders, and community representatives.

The programme opened with the hoisting of the party flag and floral tributes, setting the tone for the occasion. Youth social worker Bhanu Pegu, addressing the gathering, stressed the need for the party to ensure that various welfare schemes launched by the government reach every eligible beneficiary. The event was coordinated by local youth leader and social worker Sanjib Milli, who oversaw the day’s proceedings.

The chief guest, Paramananda Chayengia, the Central President of Sanmilita Ganashakti Asom, delivered a detailed address on the party’s two-decade journey. He recalled that the organisation initially operated only in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Majuli, but over the years, it has expanded its presence to Tinsukia, Jorhat, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, and Biswanath districts. He said that this growth reflects the trust built by the party’s leaders and grassroots workers.