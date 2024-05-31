Assam: Morigaon DC Devashish Sharma Reviews Departmental Work in Monthly District Development Committee Meeting

JAGIROAD: The District Development Committee held its monthly meeting on Wednesday at the District Commissioner’s office, Morigaon. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Devashish Sharma and he reviewed the work of each department. He reviewed the work of the Public Works (Roads) Department and took stock of the progress of the work on the Gaurav Road passing in front of the District Commissioner’s office.

The Executive Engineer of the department said the construction of the road will be completed within the next three months. The District Commissioner also took stock of the preparation of a detailed project report for the foot bridge to be constructed at Charan Beel. He reviewed the work of the Public Works (B) Department and emphasized on prioritizing the construction of new circuit house and integrated District Commissioner’s Office. The second half of the meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner Siddharth Goswami. He reviewed the works of the Department of Industry and Commerce, Handicrafts and Textiles, Dairy Development, Education, Social Welfare, Labour, Economics and Statistics, Excise, Employment Exchange Centre, Agriculture, Silk, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Water Resources, Irrigation, Public Works (NH), Cooperatives, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Khadi and Rural Industries, Employment Exchange Centre, Morigaon Municipality etc.

He directed the Legal Measurement Department to conduct periodic raids at all petrol pumps in the district to prevent possible irregularities. He also urged every department to work in coordination. The meeting was attended by the heads of various departments.

Also Read: Assam: STIHUB-CITK advances sustainable agriculture with comprehensive farming training programme

Also Watch: