NIA Chargesheets Four Accused in December 2023 ULFA-I Attack on Assam Military Station

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted our accused in connection with the December 2023 ULFA-I attack on a military station in Assam.

According to NIA, two motorcycle-borne cadres of the proscribed militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), had lobbed grenades at the military station in Lichubari in Jorhat district on December 14 last year, as part of a bigger conspiracy to target army establishments across the northeastern state.

It took place less than a month after a similar attack at an Army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I had, on December 15 (2023), issued a press release claiming responsibility for the attacks.

The entire conspiracy, encompassing both the attacks, had been masterminded from across the international border in Myanmar by ULFA-I self-styled captain, identified as Abhijeet Gogoi alias Kanak Gogoi alias Rumel Asom alias Aicheng Asom alias Aishang Asom, along with ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom, the NIA said.

Another key conspirator behind these attacks was identified as the outfit’s self-styled brigadier, Arunudoy Dohutia alias Arunodoi Asom, it added.

NIA investigations in the Jorhat case had led to the arrest of three accused, identified as Biplab Baruah, Biraj Kachari and Achyut Gogoi. All three were chargesheeted on Tuesday along with self-styled captain Aicheng Asom, who is still absconding. They have been chargesheeted under relevant sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Explosives Substance Act.

The NIA, which had taken over the Jorhat case from the Assam Police as a connected offence with the Kakopathar Army camp attack, had earlier filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the Kakopathar attack. (IANS)

