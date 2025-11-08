Morigaon Journalists Remember Late Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi With Heartfelt Tributes

Senior journalists Pratap Hazarika, Mahendra Nath Hazarika, Bubumoni Goswami, Dalim Phukan, Birinchi Sarma, Kalpataru Choudhury, Ritumoni Mahanta, Pranab Bhattacharya, Jitumoni Nath, Jun Faridur Yunis, Achuit Nath, and Dipankar Nath, among others, recalled fond memories of their association with Dr. Bordoloi. His role in guiding young reporters, his passion for the truth, and his contributions to strengthening journalism in Assam.

Several speakers shared personal experiences that reflected Dr. Bordoloi’s humility and dedication. They said that his approach to journalism was not just professional but deeply human. He believed in telling stories that mattered to ordinary people.

In their speeches, the members of MDJA resolved to uphold the values that Dr. Bordoloi practiced throughout his life: honesty, fairness, and responsibility in journalism. They also expressed the need to inspire the younger generation to follow the same path.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the secretary and a moment of silence in honor of the departed soul. The memorial service served as a touching reminder of a man whose voice and vision shaped journalism in Morigaon and beyond, and whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scribes.