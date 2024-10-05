Morigaon: Drug Addict Rafikul Islam, Arrested for Setting Own House on Fire in Moirabari

A Correspondent

Morigaon: Rafikul Islam, also known as Tampu, is a drug addict who was apprehended by the police and turned over to the Nasa Mukta Kendra for reportedly setting his house on fire in Moirabari Bazar last night in order to incite unrest. The drug addict allegedly lost it when he was denied access to drugs, so he stormed into his residence and lit it on fire right away. After committing crime the drug addict was on the run since Thursday night. The locals apprehended him as soon as he arrived at his home's courtyard and promptly turned him over to the Nasa Mukta Kendra.

Also Read: Assam: Women protest against smart meters in Sivasagar

Also Watch: