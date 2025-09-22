Morigaon mourns Zubeen Garg’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The death of Assam icon Zubeen Garg was deeply mourned in Morigaon district. Safai karamcharis, small vendors, fish-mongers, and butchers along with businessmen, district administration, police, medical employees, and general public came out spontaneously to express condolences over his demise on Saturday evening at Morigaon traffic point.

The large gathering sang Garg’s songs in symphony in front of his portrait, paid floral tributes, and lit earthen lamps. The unprecedented gathering was speechless and unlike anything seen before in Morigaon town.

The trade union held a three-hour bandh on Saturday from 9 AM to 12 PM on the music icon’s death. Jagiroad, Morigaon town, Laharighat bazar, and Moirabari bazar remained closed for the whole day. Not a single business establishment was open except medicine shops in the district.

