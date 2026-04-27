Morigaon photojournalist Abhijit Das dies of cardiac arrest; journalists’ body mourns demise

Morigaon: Photojournalist Abhijit Das (Luku) died due to cardiac arrest last night. He was a sincere photojournalist of a Haflong-based newspaper. The Morigaon District Journalist Association (MDJA) expressed deep condolence over his sudden demise.

He was born in 1987 to Ashwini Das and Revati Das. He passed the H.S.L.C. examination in 2002. He underwent training in photography under the supervision of Amulya Manna of Nagaon and received his diploma.

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