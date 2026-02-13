MORIGAON: Renowned Mayong magician passes away after accident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A noted magician from Greater Mayong under Jagiroad constituency passed away at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday, after fighting for his life. The 43-year-old artist had sustained a head injury a week ago while returning home from a magic show at Sonaka, near Mayong, and had been undergoing treatment since then.

The news of his death cast a pall of gloom over the locality. He was not only a magician but also a comedy actor and singer. Many foreign tourists had visited his residence, drawn by his mesmerizing magic performances, which captivated audiences of all ages.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two brothers, and a large extended family. His passing is mourned by the community, which remembers him for his extraordinary talent and contributions to the cultural heritage of Mayong.

