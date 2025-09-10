Morigaon traders protest vehicle ban, demand immediate rollback

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In protest against restrictions on four-wheeler passenger vehicles inside Morigaon town, the owners of all business establishments under the banner of “Morigaon Nagar Bebasai Samaj” came down heavily on the district administration and demanded immediate restoration of the earlier rules. They said that the passengers were paying double fares due to the restrictions. The organization, led by President Haripad Nath and Secretary Iftikar Hussain, said that business establishments were facing losses as the customers were going to the shopping malls instead of the general business institutions in the town. It demanded re-implementation of earlier rules within 72 hours.

