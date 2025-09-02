Morigaon Xahitya Xabha remembers educationist Narendra Nath Keot

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In memory of noted educationist, litterateur, and helmsman Late Narendra Nath Keot, a meeting was organized by the Morigaon Zilla Xahitya Xabha at its office on Monday. Former General Secretary of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) Debajit Bora attended the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Morigaon Xahitya Xabha had done a praiseworthy work by organizing the commemoration meeting of the noted bibliophile, educationist, and literature enthusiast of AXX, and thanked the body for inviting him to the meeting. He recalled his past rapport with Late Narendra Nath Keot and also praised the district literary body for taking initiatives towards organizational works.

The Secretary of the district literary body, Kushal Bora, moderated the meeting under the presidency of the President of the district literary body, Dr Harmuhan Kalita.

The meeting was attended by former presidents of district literary body, Mileswar Patar, Bubumoni Goswami, former Vice-President Birinchi Kumar Sharma, District Journalists Association President Ajit Sharma, AXX’s steering committee member Dhiren Sharma, Central Executive President Dr Deepakjyoti Barua (Translation sub-committee). The event was also attended by former President of the District Xahitya Xabha Mahendra Saikia who paid a floral tribute at the portrait of Late Narendra Nath Keot, Morigaon College Principal Dr Lilakanta Barthakur, retired Vice-Principal Ami Barthakur, Kabi Sanmin Sub-Committee Convener of AXX Naba Rajan, District Xahitya Xabha Assistant Secretary Mun Thakuria, Organizing Secretary Pranjal Bora, Office Secretary Jasuwant Nath, Treasurer Bhupen Bora, Central Executive Members Manindra Bangthai and Pramod Das, and Minmoy Barua (elder son of Narendra Nath Keot).

