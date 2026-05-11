Mother’s Day ‘Lifestyle Exhibition 2026’ Held in Bongaigaon to Promote Women Entrepreneurship

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BONGAIGAON: The Marwari Yuva Manch, Jagriti Branch, organized the ‘Lifestyle Exhibition 2026’ at Marwari Yuva Bhawan in Bongaigaon on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The exhibition aimed to encourage women entrepreneurship and showcase creativity and handicrafts. The programme was inaugurated by Bongaigaon MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, who visited the stalls and appreciated the initiative for promoting women’s self-reliance.

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