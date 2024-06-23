Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra Inaugurated at LGBRIMH Tezpur by MLA Prithiraj Rava

Tezpur: Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra was inaugurated at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur on Saturday. Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra was inaugurated by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava in the presence of District Commissioner Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra, Director LGBRIMH Dr. Shailendra Kumar Deuri and other dignitaries.

In his inaugural speech, the MLA emphasized the importance of cleanliness and urged the public to take steps to become more aware. He expressed joy over the mental health institute receiving the Kayakalp Award for the years 2018-2019 and 2020-2021. Dr. Debahuti Sapan delivered the welcome address, while Deputy Director Dr. Hemanta Dutta provided an extensive explanation of the Kayakalp Award and the benefits and objectives of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra.

During the event, Sonitpur District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra highlighted that many areas in the district lack proper waste management processes and called for increased awareness. He also expressed hope that the public would benefit from affordable medicines available through the Janaushadhi Kendra.

MLA Rava presented certificates of recognition to the employees of the institute who had received awards in the mentioned years. A cultural programme organized with the cooperation of the LGBRIMH staff and students, was also held in conjunction with the event. Director, Dr. S K Deuri extended heartfelt thanks to the esteemed MLA and the District Commissioner and informed everyone about their responsibilities in availing the benefits of the public pharmacy centre. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by matron Thresiamma Chetri.

