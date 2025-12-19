Moving vehicle gutted by fire in Kamargaon; driver rescued with injuries

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A Tata ACE vehicle bearing registration number AS05AC6896 caught fire while in motion on Thursday at around 1 pm on the Mohura Rajakumari road in the Mohura Pathar area of Kamargaon, Bokakhat sub-division. The vehicle belongs to Ankur Bhuyan of Mohura Muk. Although a fire tender managed to extinguish the blaze, the front portion of the vehicle was completely burnt. The fire is suspected to have originated from the engine. There were four persons inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. As the driver’s door got locked, the glass had to be broken to rescue him. He sustained injuries. Police investigation into the incident is underway.

